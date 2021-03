***EMBARGOED UNTIL 16.00 BST, TUES AUG 20TH (11.00 ET)*** The lake was thought to be the site of an ancient catastrophic event that left several hundred people dead, but the first ancient whole genome data from India shows that diverse groups of people died at the lake in multiple events approximately 1000 years apart. See National story NNskeleton; Analysis of human remains found at India's Skeleton Lake suggests that migrants from the Mediterranean died at the mysterious Himalayan site up to 300 years ago. Roopkund Lake was thought to be the site of an ancient catastrophic event that left several hundred people dead. But the first ancient whole genome DNA data from India shows that diverse groups of people died at the lake in multiple events around 1,000 years apart. The mystery began during the Second World War when a British guard discovered the frozen lake full of skeletons some 16,000 feet above sea level. The ice melting revealed even more skeletal remains, floating in the water and lying around the lake’s edges.,Image: 466216361, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow u This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] , Model Release: no