epa09829333 US President Joe Biden arrives, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L), to sign a delegation authority for 800 million US dollars of military assistance to Ukraine during a ceremony in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 16 March 2022. President Biden's remarks follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's emotional virtual address to Congress, asking for help in defending against the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW