November 11, 2022, Tokyo, Japan: Outgoing Russian Ambassador to Japan MIKHAIL YURIEVICH GALUZIN speaks at a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan on the Russian Federation's Invasion of Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin's ''special military operation'' as Russian troops pull out of Kherson in the Russo-Ukrainian War. ..Ambassador Galzuin's appearance at the FCCJ was preempted by a diplomatic statement issued by the U.S. Mission to Japan signed by U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, the European Union Ambassador Jean-Eric Paquet and 40 other nations, including many NATO member states refuting Russia's stance on the Ukraine war accusing Russia of commuting war crimes and violating the UN Charter. Russia claims the ''special military operation'' to overthrow Ukraine's government is necessary to ''de-Nazification'', a point Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, strongly denies. ..The Ambassador was also grilled by a local reporter on parking tickets accrued in Japan by the Russian Mission that allegedly were not being paid due to diplomatic immunity. News also broke of a Japanese national who died as a volunteer fighter for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.