A Ukrainian army BTR armored vehicle was destroyed by artillery fire in the combat zone near Bahkmut on the edge of a forest. The Russian and Ukrainian armies face each other in the Donbas, the fighting is intense and the tanks are prime targets. War in Ukraine, Destroyed ukrainian tank, near Bahkmut, Ukraine - 06 May 2023,Image: 774612684, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no