epaselect epa08549460 A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in the center of Luxembourg, 16 July 2020. Luxembourg has became an orange zone for Belgium as the orange zone is determined by an increase in cases of new coronavirus infections compared to Belgium. However, the color code does not take into account the large proportion of tests carried out in Luxembourg as more than 400 tests per thousand inhabitants are realized, the Grand Duchy ranks among the European countries that screen the most. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND