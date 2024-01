NYPD motorcycle units, bicycle units, and hundreds of officers lead pro-Palestinian protesters marching downtown from Union Square. Marchers head to the Brooklyn Bridge where they crossed with heavy police presence. One of the Shut It Down For Palestine protests in NY, marchers chant carrying signs and banners as they stop traffic in downtown Manhattan. Protesters call out President Biden and NYS politicians - Governor Hochul, Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, Rep. Torres and Mayor Adams as supporters of the genocide of the people in Gaza. Profimedia Images