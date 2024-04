SDEROT, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 09: A view of M825 and M825A1 artillery shells labeled D528, the US Department of Defense Identification Code for "white phosphorus-based munitions" in Sderot, Israel on October 09, 2023. Amnesty International said in a statement that the organization's Crisis Response Programme has collected compelling evidence documenting Israel's use of white phosphorus shells in Gaza. Videos and photographs taken by AA photojournalist verified by the organization's Crisis Evidence Lab show that Israel has used white phosphorus bombs in Gaza since October 7. Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu. Profimedia Images