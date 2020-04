Narcotraficanții mexicani, responsabili de moartea și suferințele a milioane de oameni, distribuie pachete de ajutor familiilor sărace, în criza COVID-19

epa08367814 A person holds a face mask, which depicts famed drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzmanto, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, 16 April 2020. According to media reports, Alejandrina Guzman, daughter of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, has helped in the distribution of aid and supplies, labelled with the name and image of her father, to members of the public during the outbreak of coronavirus in Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco