epa10546344 A frame grab from a handout surveillance video released by Metro Nashville Police Department shows alleged shooter they identify as Audrey Elizabeth Hale during the shooting at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbytarian Church, in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 27 March 2023. Metro Nashville Police report three adults and three children were killed by a shooter who was engaged and killed by police. EPA-EFE/METRO NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES