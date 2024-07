US President Joe Biden, left, and Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), during a working session at the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, US,. President Joe Biden and NATO's 31 other leaders had hoped their summit would celebrate fresh unity against Russia's Vladimir Putin, send a warning to China and prove the alliance is as strong as ever in its 75th year, but the three days of pageantry will be overshadowed by domestic turmoil across the alliance. Biden Hosts Working Session I of the NATO Summit, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 10 Jul 2024,Image: 888869341, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no