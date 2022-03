epa09799174 A handout photo made available by BelTA news agency shows head of Russian delegation, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky (3-R) and Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov (2-L) and other Russian (R) and Ukrainian (L) delegations members attend Russia-Ukraine ceasefire negotiations, at an undisclosed location in the Brest region, Belarus, 03 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM GUCHEK / BelTA / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES