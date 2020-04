epa05377007 A Zeppelin airship by the Helmholtz Center Geesthacht is reflected in a puddle at the airport in Peenemuende, Germany, 19 June 2016, where it is prepared for an expedition over the sea. the 75-metre-long airship in the service of the Helmholtz Center for Material and Shoreline Research will start an expedition called 'Uhrwerk Ozean' (lit. clockwork ocean) to monitor ocean swirls and to gather data on alterations in the oceans' food chains. The airship is equipped with several high resolution cameras able to detect tiniest changes in color and temperature of the water. EPA/JENS BUETTNER