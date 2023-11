FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 28, 2023. When Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked this week who would govern the Gaza Strip following Israel's war against the Hamas militant group, he said a return of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority made "the most sense." What he failed to mention is that the Palestinian Authority, weak and deeply unpopular with its own people, has already said it has no interest in assuming power if it is helped by Israel / Profimedia Images