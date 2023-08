NIAMEY, NIGER - AUGUST 06: Mohamed Toumba (C) one of the leading figures of the National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland attends the demonstration of coup supporters and greets them at a stadium in the capital city of Niger, Niamey on August 6, 2023. The 7-day deadline given by Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the military junta on July 30 for the release and reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazum will expire before midnight. Balima Boureima / Anadolu Agency,Image: 794811466, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no