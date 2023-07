14 July 2022, Lower Saxony, Unterl: Armin Papperger, Rheinmetall Executive Board member, stands in front of reconditioned Marder infantry fighting vehicles during a tour of Rheinmetall's Unterluess plant on the occasion of the summer trip of Lower Saxony's Economics Minister. Ukraine wants Germany to supply it with heavier weapons to better equip it in its defensive fight against Russia. Rheinmetall had offered to supply the Marder, which had been decommissioned by the Bundeswehr and was to be reconditioned. However, as far as the public is aware, the German government has not yet made a decision. Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa,Image: 707928655, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Contributor country restriction: Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide. Contributor usage restriction: Advertising and promotion, Consumer goods, Direct mail and brochures, Indoor display, Internal business usage, Commercial electronic. Contributor media restriction: {4F072151-B5D6-45B2-BACA-4EDABC5A66D8}, {4F072151-B5D6-45B2-BACA-4EDABC5A66D8}, {4F072151-B5D6-45B2-BACA-4EDABC5A66D8}, {4F072151-B5D6-45B2-BACA-4EDABC5A66D8}, {4F072151-B5D6-45B2-BACA-4EDABC5A66D8}, {4F072151-B5D6-45B2-BACA-4EDABC5A66D8}., Model Release: no