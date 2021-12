epa09407169 A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine against COVID-19 during the vaccination at 'Bucharest Polyclinic' in Skopje, North Macedonia, 09 August 2021. The ministry of health gave a statement to implement anti-COVID-19 measures for those who did not get a vaccine. His statement triggered a wave of people went to get vaccinated against COVID-19 including young people from 12 to 17 years old. EPA-EFE/Georgi Licovski