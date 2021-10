(211016) -- AUCKLAND, Oct. 16, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A medical worker prepares the COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination site in Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 16, 2021. New Zealand has launched a nationwide rally on Saturday to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19. The vaccination rally, named the Super Saturday, aims to vaccinate at least 100,000 doses on Saturday and push for a 90-percent vaccination milestone. Vaccine clinics including mobile facilities, community vaccine centers, family doctors and pharmacies are opening across the country throughout the day.,Image: 638203812, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia