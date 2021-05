epa09209123 Relatives wait to cremate COVID-19 victims during their funeral at a mass cremation ground in Giddenahalli on the outskirts of Bangalore, India, 18 May 2021. India surpassed 25 million cases of the coronavirus on 18 May since the start of the pandemic, despite a decline in infections in recent days, while also recording a new daily record of 4,329 deaths. The country registered 263,533 infections in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health, the lowest number in a month after India reported a record of over 400,000 cases everyday two weeks ago. The total Covid-19 toll now stands at 25.2 million cases - second highest after the United States - and 278,719 deaths - third highest after the US and Brazil. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV