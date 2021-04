epa08353935 A medical worker disinfects the ambulance car which delivered a patient with coronavirus COVID-19 suspicion at the Alexandrovsky hospital in Kiev, Ukraine, 09 April 2020. Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said President Volodymyr Zelensky has tested for the novel coronavirus. Tymoshenko explained that all those in contact with Ukrainian lawmaker Serhiy Shakhov, who was a confirmed COVID-19 case, had passed the coronavirus test, and the president and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal were among them. Ukraine's cabinet provided the new norms of restrictive measures adopted for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Ukraine since 06 March. People must be wearing a mask or a respirator in all public places, banned to gather in a group of more than two people, to go to parks, public gardens, recreation areas, etc. Need to carry identification documents will allow to check whether a person should be on self-isolation or in observation. EPA-EFE/VLAD STASOV