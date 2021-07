epa09354320 An Iraqi Sunni women perform Eid Al-Adha prayers amid the COVID-19 pandemic in front of the Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad's Adhamiya district, Iraq, 20 July 2021. Eid al-Adha is the holier of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year; it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL