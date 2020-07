Numărul locurilor de muncă din SUA a crescut neașteptat în iunie, cu 4,8 milioane, dar economia are încă de suferit

epa08410336 Workers build at a construction site in Washington, DC, USA, 08 May 2020. About 20.5 million US jobs were lost and unemployment reached 14.7 percent in April amidst the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Many economists believe official unemployment figures are probably an undercount of how many people are actually out of work, and the figures also don't show millions of workers that saw pay cuts. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS