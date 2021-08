epa09340393 Pupils of a second and fourth grade class take part in a support project of North Rhine-Westphalia state ?Extra time to learn? during the summer vacations, at Kronsprinzenstrasse Primary School in Duesseldorf, Germany, 12 July 2021. Children continue to suffer most in the coronavirus pandemic. Daycare centers and schools were closed for a long time. As a result of the prolonged lockdown, many are significantly behind in learning. For children, there is still no general vaccination recommendation, hardly any air filters in the classes and no general e-learning. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH