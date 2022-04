Nuntă printre ruine la Harkov. O asistentă și un medic s-au căsătorit într-un adăpost antierian. Fotografiile cu ei au devenit virale

epaselect epa09867935 Ukrainian volunteers Anton and Nastia celebrate their wedding amid the Russian invasion in front of shelled building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 03 April 2022. The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest, has witnessed repeated airstrikes from Russian forces. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/VASILIY ZHLOBSKY