epa02337170 Abuse survivor Margaret Kennedy from the group, 'Protest the Pope', holds her book, Survivors Testament, at a press conference on the eve of Pope Benedict's visit to Britain in London, Britain, 15 September, 2010. Survivors of abuse by catholic priests told their own horrific stories of abuse at the hands of priests during a press conference in London, 15 September, and called for the Pope to act on the issue. Kennedy aims to hand the book to the Pope during his visit. Pope Benedict arrives in Scotland and later in London 16 September. EPA/ANDY RAIN