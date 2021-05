epa03767317 Children visit a giant statue of Marilyn Monroe as the temperature soared to 129 degrees Fahrenheit (53.8 degrees Celsius) at 2pm PST (according to the thermometer at the Palm Springs Convention Center) in Palms Springs, California, USA, 29 June 2013. A severe hot weather system is affecting the southwestern United States with record temperatures expected over the weekend. EPA/MICHAEL NELSON