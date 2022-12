epa06248236 An Airbus A319 operated by the 'Czech Airlines' taxis near the passenger terminal building at the Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 October 2017. According to televison reports, the Czech airline Travel Service, a charter operator co-owned by CEFC from China, want to buy stakes from Korean Air and the Czech government in Czech Airlines (CSA) to take a 98 per cent ownership in the company. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK