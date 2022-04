Încercarea unei familii de a fugi din calea rușilor, încheiată cu o execuție. Cu mâinile ridicate, un bărbat a fost împușcat de ruși

A destroyed car seen on a highway 20km from Kyiv. Almost 300 civilians have been killed along the road in between Zhytomyr and Kyiv near Bucha as most victims tried to cross the Buchanka river to reach the Ukrainian controlled territory and had been killed. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, triggering the largest military attack in Europe since World War II. Death on the Highway between Kyiv and Zhytomyr, Ukraine - 02 Apr 2022,Image: 677099606, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia