An Ohio woman with shocking face tattoos has been arrested after she was allegedly caught shoplifting. Alyssa Zebrasky, 27, of Canfield, Ohio, was arrested on Wednesday December 5 and now faces charges of theft and drug abuse. She was stopped by cops for allegedly stealing a bag from a Walmart in the Boardman Township, which is also in Ohio. During a search, officers also found a hypodermic needle and small bags containing methamphetamine inside her purse. Zebrasky also had an outstanding warrant in the nearby Austintown. According to cops, Zebrasky is facing charges of schedule 1 drug possession, schedule III drug possession, drug abuse instruments, failure to appear and theft. 06 Dec 2018,Image: 400963435, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Pictured: Alyssa Zebrasky