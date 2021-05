epa07613878 Protestors at an abortion right protest in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 30 May 2019. The Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis is the only one in Missouri offering abortions and its license to offer the procedure is set to expire on 31 May. According to officials at Planned Parenthood the state has used intimidation in its procedures for renewing the license. EPA-EFE/TROY SWANSON