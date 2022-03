epa09850002 People who fled from the besieged by Russian military southeastern city of Mariupol and occupied Melitopol gather after arriving at the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 25 March 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated on 25 March from the southeastern cities of Mariupol and Melitopol and arrived in Ukraine's controlled area by buses and their own cars. Almost 100,000 residents remain trapped and live in 'inhuman conditions' without food and water in the ruined city of Mariupol, amid Russia's 'constant shelling', Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY