O nouă tranșă de vaccin Johnson & Johnson sosește mâine în România

epa09132515 Boxes of Janssen vaccines sit at a warehouse of Hungaropharma, a Hungarian pharmaceutical wholesale company, in Budapest, Hungary, 13 April 2021, after the arrival of the first batch of the Johnson & Johnson, US, made one-dose vaccine against COVID19 in the country. The first shipment contains 28 thousand doses of Janssen. EPA-EFE/Szilard Koszticsak HUNGARY OUT