epa09812505 Members of the Kyiv-Classic symphonic orchestra perform demanding to close the sky over Ukraine at the Independence Square in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 09 March 2022. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, which started on 24 February, has caused destruction of civilian infrastructure as well as civilian casualties, with tens of thousands internally displaced and over two million refugees fleeing Ukraine. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE