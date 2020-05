epa08090132 Fisherman pull a net while they fish at Kampung Jawa beach, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 20 December 2019 (issued 26 December 2019). December 2019 marks the fifteenth anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, or 'Boxing Day Tsunami', which was triggered by a 9.2 earthquake in the Indian Ocean off the west coast of northern Sumatra, Indonesia, and struck on 26 December 2004, killing an estimated 230,000 people in 13 countries along the Indian Ocean. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK