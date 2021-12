Part of the eight-metre (26-feet) high Pillar of Shame statue mourning those killed in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989 is wrapped and winched up on a crane towards a shipping container at Hong Kong University on December 23, 2021. The artwork by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot has sat on the University of Hong Kong's campus since 1997, the year the city was handed back to China. Hong Kong University removes Tiananmen Massacre Monument, Hong Kong, China - 22 Dec 2021,Image: 649107754, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia