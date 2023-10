Palestinians with their belongings crowd a street in Gaza City as they flee from their homes following the Israeli army's warning on October 13, 2023. Palestinians carried belongings through the rubble-strewn streets of Gaza City on October 13 in search of refuge as Israel's army warned residents to flee immediately before an expected ground offensive in retaliation against Hamas for the deadliest attack in Israeli history.,Image: 813455888, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no