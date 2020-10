epa08703425 A man sits in front of closed bars and restaurants in Marseille, France, 28 September 2020. French Health Minister Olivier Veran announced the closing of bars and restaurants in the cities of Marseille and Aix en Provence for two weeks. According to recent hospital reports, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care beds in the Marseille area has more than doubled in a few days, nearing full capacity. EPA-EFE/Guillaume Horcajuelo