KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MAY 10, 2024 - Rescuers are seen at work at a house after a Russian missile attack, Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. On the night of 10 May, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with an S-300 missile. A child aged 11 and a 72-year-old woman were injured as a result of the attack on the private sector. Three houses were on fire, two of them were destroyed and one was damaged. In total, 26 buildings were destroyed, and more than 300 windows were smashed. //UKRINFORMAGENCY_UKRINFORM1590/Credit:Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/SIPA/2405101527,Image: 871719422, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no