First images tweeted today of the guided missile cruiser Moskva of the Russian Navy that sank a few days ago in the Black Sea. The Russia flagship was either hit by Ukranian missiles - said to be 2x R-360 "Neptun" ASMs - or suffered a catastrophic ammunition fire, depending on whether you believe the Ukranian or Russian reports about what happened. The images appear consistent with Ukrainian claims that it was struck with two missiles on its port side before it rolled and sank, and seem to contradict Russian accounts that the vessel went down in rough seas.