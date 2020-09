epa08680655 People in Bavarian costume celebrate the Oktoberfest at the steps of the Bavaria-Statue on the Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany, 19 September 2020. The 187th Oktoberfest was supposed to open on 19 September 2020, but had to be cancelled due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Numerous fans of the Munich Beer Festival, the largest traditional beer festival in the world, met for the traditional 'Anzapfen' at 12 o'clock on the Theresienwiese. The city issued a ban on alcohol at the Theresienwiese in Munich. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS