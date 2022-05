epa09985961 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech before the opening walkabout at the Hannover Industry fair (Hannover Messe) in Hannover, Germany, 30 May 2022. About 2.500 exhibitors are expected for Germany?s biggest fair which opens on 30 May. Partner country in 2022 is Portugal. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN