epa10024369 Locals clean debris after rockets hit the professional lyceum of railway transport in the small city of Lyubotyn located in the area of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 20 June 2022. According to local witnesses no one was killed or injured. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the UNHCR on 16 June more than five million Ukrainians have been displaced by the war and a further seven million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine since the start of the conflict. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV