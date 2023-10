FILE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a debate fter his speech at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 19, 2023. Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany needs to start deporting “on a large scale” migrants who don’t have the right to stay in the country, adding to increasingly tough talk on migration since his coalition performed badly in two state elections earlier this month. Scholz’s comments were published Friday, Oct. 20, 2021, as a leading German opposition figure called for the center-left chancellor to dump his quarrelsome coalition partners and instead form a government with conservatives to deal with migration issues / Profimedia Images