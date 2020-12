Un om al străzii a salvat toate animalele dintr-un adăpost din Atlanta care luase foc. „Câinele meu îmi este cel mai bun prieten”

FILED - 12 December 2020, Syria, Azmarin: A picture made available on 14 December 2020 shows a cat rubbing itself against a dog at a shelter built by the Syrian Organization for the Rescue of Animals (SORA) at the village of Azmarin on the border with Turkey. The shelter, run by Marwan Al-Abido and veterinarian Mohamed Bayoush, was established to house nearly 120 cats and 10 dogs that were transported to safety from the city of Kafr Nabl in fear that they would lose their lives amid an intense shelling by the Syrian Government during its 2019 campaign to retake control of the area. Photo: Anas Alkharboutli/dpa