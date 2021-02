epa08997337 A nurse vaccinates an older adult against covid-19 at a mobile vaccination post designed to decongest health centers, in the La Reina commune, in Santiago, Chile, 08 February 2021. The second wave of the health crisis coincides with the advancement of the vaccination process, which began 24 December 2020 with the immunization of health personnel and continued in a massive way on the week of 01 February, with the vaccination of the elderly. In total to date, 651,266 have received the first dose and 13,436 the first and second doses. In addition to the Sinova vaccine, Chile has approved those from Pfizer and AstraZeneca. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes