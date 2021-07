epa09328163 Sri Lanka Army health workers administering Pfizer- BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines at a vaccination centre in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 07 July 2021. Following approval by the World Health Organisation for Pfizer- BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to be administered as the second dose for those who have received Astra-Zeneca as the first dose, Sri Lanka is the third South Asian country to receive and begin the vaccination process. The Maldives and Bangladesh are the first and second countries respectively to receive this vaccine through the WHO?s COVAX facility, according to the UNICEF. Sri Lanka is currently using Oxford AstraZeneca, China's Sinopharm, Russian Sputnik V, Covid -19 vaccines for the Vaccine rollout. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is currently experiencing a serious shortage of Oxford AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine, to be given as a second dose. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE