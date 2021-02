epa09024339 An undated handout photo made available by the Free Latifa Campaign shows Princess Latifa Al Maktoum (L), daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at an undisclosed location, issued 19 February 2021. In a statement sent by the UAE embassy in London, the Dubai Royal family has said that Princes Latifa was being cared for at home, adding she 'continued to improve'. The message comes days after the daughter of Dubai's ruler had appeared in what seems to be a secretly recorded video, claiming that she was being detained in Dubai by her father. The video was obtained by the Free Latifa campaign, run by her friend Tiina Jauhiainen. EPA-EFE/FREE LATIFA CAMPAIGN HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES