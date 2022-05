epa08995999 Georgian activists with placards 'Georgia is occupied by Russia' and 'Russia is an Occupant' take part in a protest rally in font of the building of Russian Federation Interests Section of the Embassy of Switzerland in Georgia, in Tbilisi, Georgia, 08 February 2021. People protest against Russian politics for Georgia and demand to release Georgian citizens detained in Georgian breakaways regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE