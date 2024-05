CHISINAU, MOLDOVA - MAY 21: The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu during a rally to demand the desire to join the European Union, in Chisinau, Moldova, 21 May 2023. As a result of the conflict in the neighboring Ukraine, hundreds of Moldovans have been calling for their nation to become a member of the EU. The 2.6 million-person nation submitted an application to join the EU last year, and along with Georgia and Ukraine, Moldova became a candidate nation in June 2022. According to initial police estimates, more than 75,000 people joined in the demonstration in central Chisinau, waving EU flags and singing pro-European slogans. Diego Herrera Carcedo / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM