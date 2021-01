epa08973263 Members of the Portuguese Parliament vote in favour the during the final global vote on the decriminalisation of medically assisted death law at the Parliament in Lisbon, Portugal, 29 January 2021. Portuguese Parliament on 29 January adopted the decriminalisation of medically assisted death, with the votes of most of the PS, BE, PAN, PEV, Liberal Initiative and 14 PSD MPs and the CDS, Chega and PCP votes against. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES