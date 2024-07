February 3, 2016, Istanbul, Turkey: An Istanbul street dog wandering among tourists near the Aya Sofia and Blue Mosques in Sultanahmet. The Future of Turkish Street Dogs is in the Balance, Ankara has drafted legislation to get them off the streets; Lawmakers from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) are working on a new bill aimed at getting dogs off the streets, citing the risk of attack and diseases such as rabies has caused concern among animal loving Turks who by now fear that the dogs will be euthanized. (Credit Image: © John Wreford/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)